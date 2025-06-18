Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,821.93. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $125,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,446.64. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,726,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average is $120.72.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.