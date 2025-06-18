Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1,859.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,373,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $108.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.