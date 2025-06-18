Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 199,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.