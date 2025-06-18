Brighton Jones LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,919 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. SFM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 68.0% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.5% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

