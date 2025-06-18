Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 3,958 Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,958 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,732,000 after purchasing an additional 232,977 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $2,335,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of CRH by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 574,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,106,000 after purchasing an additional 474,000 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

