uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 118.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Get uniQure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QURE

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.10. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,448.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,380.40. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $291,628.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,461.66. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,360,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of uniQure by 8,936.3% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 903,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 893,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in uniQure by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 794,459 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $13,245,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.