BMO Capital Markets Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$63.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup set a C$75.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Allan Akman acquired 1,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Michele Eva Harradence acquired 5,857 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.53 per share, with a total value of C$366,238.21. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.
