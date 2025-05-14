BMO Capital Markets Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$63.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup set a C$75.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Insider Activity at Enbridge

Enbridge stock opened at C$62.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.43. The stock has a market cap of C$134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$47.41 and a 12-month high of C$65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Allan Akman acquired 1,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Michele Eva Harradence acquired 5,857 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.53 per share, with a total value of C$366,238.21. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.