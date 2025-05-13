Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,561 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,715,961 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 45,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after acquiring an additional 615,519 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after buying an additional 962,262 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,587,902 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after buying an additional 208,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,813,449 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 282,851 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.38, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.