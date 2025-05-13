Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Kennametal worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 801.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

KMT stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

