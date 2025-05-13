Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $24,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 4.7%

AMR stock opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $334.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.77.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $531.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.