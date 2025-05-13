The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 465 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of OSI Systems worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $226.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $233.80.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $154,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,731.06. The trade was a 7.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,621 shares of company stock worth $4,795,570. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

