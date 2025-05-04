Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Caleres worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, Director Lori Greeley purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Caleres stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $535.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.42. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

