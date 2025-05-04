First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 10,033 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. This represents a 26.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

