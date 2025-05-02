Kooman & Associates Sells 108 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kooman & Associates decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.7% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.8% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 253,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $213.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.83. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

