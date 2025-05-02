NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,262 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 220,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $6.14 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ENVX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENVX

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.