XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 209 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $227.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,033.70. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.12.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

