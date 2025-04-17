Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,237 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Plexus were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Plexus by 139.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.83. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $92.72 and a 12 month high of $172.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $496,814.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,775.14. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,206.72. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,930 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

