Invesco Ltd. Buys 670,011 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,917,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,011 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 300.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 136,330 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 198,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0686 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

