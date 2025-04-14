Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,460 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $215,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,990 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.34.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

