Fmr LLC Grows Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.13% of Oshkosh worth $131,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $85.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

