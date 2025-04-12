FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.36%.

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.