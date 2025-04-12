90,600 Shares in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 276.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,900,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 3,537,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.90 million, a P/E ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 1.68. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

