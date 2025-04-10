Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ZS shares. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $573,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $202.12 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $217.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.98.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

