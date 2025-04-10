Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 644 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.68% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of EPC opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

