Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 248,608 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,608 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,555,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,346,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,839,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,324,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,188,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $97,734,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,889,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 533,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 176.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

