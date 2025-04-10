Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

OWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

NYSE OWL opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

