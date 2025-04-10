Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 352.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,346 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 81.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 102.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after buying an additional 1,182,181 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 98,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 217,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $562.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

