O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,205 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Laureate Education by 25.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,768,000 after acquiring an additional 68,122 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 298.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 172,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

