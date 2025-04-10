O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 407 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AAON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Conway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,580. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average of $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.96. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

AAON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

