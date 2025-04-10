O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $573,000 Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 383.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CorVel by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CorVel by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $1,220,046.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 568,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,179,699.50. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,772,720. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $115.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

