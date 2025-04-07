Truist Financial Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $89.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.07.

STT stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $94.58. State Street has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in State Street by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

