Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 5.8 %

TSN stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

