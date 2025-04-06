Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.10 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 465,528 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $196.53 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $289.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average is $227.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

