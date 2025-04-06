Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $1.42 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $1,473,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 277.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $71.55 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

