Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,420 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WHR opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.45%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

