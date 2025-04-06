Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 1,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $190.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

