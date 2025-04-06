Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 487.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $146.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

