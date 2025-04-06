Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.34 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

