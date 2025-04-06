Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 521,556 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 693,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 202,967 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 602,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE SBS opened at $17.68 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

