Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 3,585.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2,018.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,800.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

