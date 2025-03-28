Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

