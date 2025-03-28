Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466,016 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Barnes Group worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

