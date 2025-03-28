Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $2.59 Million Position in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECG. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Everus Stock Performance

ECG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Activity at Everus

In other news, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of Everus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853 over the last quarter.

Everus Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Stories

