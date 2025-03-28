Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 792 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 76,858 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 542,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,695,019 shares in the company, valued at $150,597,729.08. This trade represents a 6.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VSCO. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.