Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 7,261 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,075,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,055,000 after acquiring an additional 289,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 281,052 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,242,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of R stock opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.23. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

