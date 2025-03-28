Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $377,000 in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,632,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,296 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1,572.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,417 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 945,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 755,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 524,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVEE. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NV5 Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVEE opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

