Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,840,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 115.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,912,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 1,023,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 383.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 949,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 753,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 581,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

