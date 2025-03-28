Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $146,000 in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAMB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GAMB shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Gambling.com Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $464.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.99. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.