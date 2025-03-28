Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,638 Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,638 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HNRG opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.55. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNRG. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Hallador Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

