FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FuboTV by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in FuboTV by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuboTV stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. FuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 403,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $2,435,197.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,449,751 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,998.53. This trade represents a 21.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,861,426 shares of company stock worth $9,721,411 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.40 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Huber Research upgraded FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

